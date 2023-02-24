Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Farmland Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:FPI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 337,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $569.82 million, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.