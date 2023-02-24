Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 337,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $569.82 million, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

