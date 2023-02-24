Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 7,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,699.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99.

On Monday, December 19th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $14.74 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

