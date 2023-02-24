Fei USD Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $418.22 million and approximately $411,308.55 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.01041485 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $410,202.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

