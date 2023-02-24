FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Up 1%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

