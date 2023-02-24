Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

