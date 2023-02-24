Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 208.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 638,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after buying an additional 526,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $91.02 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

