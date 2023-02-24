Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,414,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 508,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $428,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.