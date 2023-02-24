Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.39 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

