Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 404 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $84.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

