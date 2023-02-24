Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 80 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $134.26 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.15.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

