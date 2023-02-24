Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NUMV stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

