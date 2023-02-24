Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 13,722 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after buying an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,070 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $91.16.

