Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,464 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.