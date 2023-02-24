Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.