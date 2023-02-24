Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $296.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.79 and a 200 day moving average of $287.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

