Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 25.6% This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $7.88 or 0.00032887 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and $554.27 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 391,696,763 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

