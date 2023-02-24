Filecoin Price Reaches $7.75 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.04 billion and $473.47 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00032640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00424077 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.49 or 0.28091632 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 391,854,162 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.