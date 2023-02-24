Financial Analysis: PSA Group (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PSA Group (OTCMKTS:PEUGY – Get Rating) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) are both consumer durables companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PSA Group and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 1 7 10 1 2.58

General Motors has a consensus target price of $49.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.9% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PSA Group and General Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSA Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $156.74 billion 0.35 $9.93 billion $6.13 6.40

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than PSA Group.

Profitability

This table compares PSA Group and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSA Group N/A N/A N/A General Motors 6.34% 16.08% 4.32%

Summary

General Motors beats PSA Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSA Group

PSA Group is a French multinational manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. With its three world-renowned brands, Peugeot, DS and Citroën, Groupe PSA sold 3 million vehicles worldwide in 2015. As Europe’s second largest carmaker, it generated sales and revenue of €54 billion in 2015.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

