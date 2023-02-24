Financial Survey: Region Group (SCPAF) vs. The Competition

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Region Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Region Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 146.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Region Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A 13.58 Region Group Competitors $876.76 million $147.33 million 15.39

This table compares Region Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Region Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Region Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A Region Group Competitors 14.33% -80.26% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Region Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Region Group Competitors 2319 12040 13416 309 2.42

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Region Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Region Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Region Group competitors beat Region Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Region Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. The SCA Property Group is a stapled entity comprising Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

