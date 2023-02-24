First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Director Eugene Flood, Jr. Buys 20 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) Director Eugene Flood, Jr. acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $729.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $14,583.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

