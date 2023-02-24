First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Director Eugene Flood, Jr. Buys 20 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) Director Eugene Flood, Jr. acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $729.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $14,583.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $25.57.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.