First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Jan H. Hollar Acquires 2,000 Shares

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Community Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.88 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

