First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 3050330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on AG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
