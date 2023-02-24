First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 3050330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,311,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,434,000 after purchasing an additional 331,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,994,000 after buying an additional 274,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 490,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 70.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after buying an additional 889,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

