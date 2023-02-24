First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.21 and last traded at $138.83. Approximately 458,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 428,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

