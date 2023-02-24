First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $156.16. 59,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 40,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBT. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 785.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

