First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

