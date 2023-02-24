Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$903.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.63 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.67-1.71 EPS.

FIVN traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,704. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.91.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

