Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Flexible Solutions International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.