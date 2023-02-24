FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 496,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 548,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,939,000. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,377,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,158,000.

