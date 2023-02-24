Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.20. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 109,361 shares changing hands.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also

