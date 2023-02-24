Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

FOCS stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

