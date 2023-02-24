ForgeRock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,532 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 297% compared to the average daily volume of 1,141 put options.

ForgeRock Price Performance

FORG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 432,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Insider Transactions at ForgeRock

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

In other news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 13,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $260,364.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,951.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $125,741.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,014 shares in the company, valued at $910,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 13,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $260,364.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 108,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,951.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,252 over the last 90 days. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $39,251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 12.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in ForgeRock by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.