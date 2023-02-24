Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $70.27 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

