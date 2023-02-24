Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Down 3.7%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 60,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 73,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Forrester Research Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $645.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Forrester Research by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Forrester Research by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

