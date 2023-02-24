Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker Sells 1,336 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTV stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 1,789,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,930. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Fortive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Fortive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

