Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 7.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 315,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 104,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$32.18 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

