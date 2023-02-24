Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.03. 59,075 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 495,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 278,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 123,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period.

