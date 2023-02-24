Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $267.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

