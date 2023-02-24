Fraport (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €48.86 ($51.98) and last traded at €48.86 ($51.98). 233,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.42 ($53.64).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.63.
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
