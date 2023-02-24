Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $7.61 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,039,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

