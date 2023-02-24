Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €17.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR:FME opened at €37.80 ($40.21) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.