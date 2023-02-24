Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRO. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

