FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NYSE FTAI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 583,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,034. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.
Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.