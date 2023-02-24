FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FTAI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 583,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,034. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 875,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $8,790,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

