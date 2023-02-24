FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.70 EPS.
FTI Consulting Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of FCN stock traded up $17.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,670. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
