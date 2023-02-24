FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.70 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of FCN stock traded up $17.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,670. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.