FY2023 EPS Estimates for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.