FY2023 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.46.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

