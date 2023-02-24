FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 5.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.