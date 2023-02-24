FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.95. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $306.06. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

