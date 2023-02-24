G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,597.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00082083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

