Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 44332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.