GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
GGN opened at $3.59 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
